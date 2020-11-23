What do NC’s new stricter mask rules mean for you? Answers to common questions.

For months, face masks have been a critical part of North Carolina’s efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19. Now, the rules about wearing them are getting stricter.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Monday tightening mask requirements and increasing enforcement as coronavirus cases are surging across the state and the holidays are approaching.

Face coverings will now be required in all indoor settings, regardless of whether people are 6 feet apart, if the people there are not in your household.

The new rules take effect just before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and will be in place until at least Dec. 11.

Here’s what you need to know, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Do I need to wear a mask at home or indoors with family or friends?

Yes, if you’re with people who you don’t live with. Everyone must wear a face mask indoors if anyone else in that space is not a member of the same household, even if it’s a small number of close friends and family.

Do I need to wear a face mask outside, at a park or walking my dog?

Yes, unless you are alone. Under this executive order, individuals must wear face coverings in public outdoor settings if they are unable to maintain six feet of distance from non-household members. That includes at a park, hiking trail, parades, festivals and fairs.

Individuals do not have to wear a mask when they are alone in an outdoor setting.

Do I need to wear a face covering at work?

Yes, if your coworkers, other employees, visitors or people who you don’t live with are inside. That rule applies even if you’re sitting or working 6 feet apart.

Individuals do not have to wear a mask when they are alone at their workplace.

Do I need to wear a face mask at the gym?

Yes. Under this new order, face coverings are required when people are exercising in all indoor gyms and fitness facilities. That means wearing a mask during your yoga or barre class and while you’re on the treadmill or at the squat rack.

Do athletes need to wear a mask when playing sports?

At indoor amateur and youth organized sporting events, all players, parents, coaches and spectators older than 5 must wear masks inside. For professional and collegiate sports, face coverings are required unless certain conditions are met, according to the state, such as athletes actively participating or exercising.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association already requires masks to be worn by volleyball players. It may now require them to be worn also by basketball players.

Are masks required at daycare, school and other educational facilities?

Yes, for everyone older than 5. That includes children, workers, parents and other adults who may be on site.

Previously, only K-12 public schools had to require students, school employees and visitors to wear masks on campus. Cooper added private schools on Monday.

For children who are home-schooled and doing virtual learning, students and all caretakers must wear a face mask if non-household members are there. That includes learning pods or groups of students from different families and homes.

When do I need to wear a face mask at a restaurant?

In restaurants, guests are required to wear face coverings at their table unless they are actively eating or drinking. That means people must wear masks when they are walking to their table, ordering food, getting up to go to the bathroom or leaving the restaurant.

Will stores, shops and businesses require face masks?

Yes. All workers and guests must wear face coverings at retail businesses.

Those businesses can also deny someone entry for not wearing a mask. Each business will have a worker, at each entrance open to the public, who will enforce the executive order face covering and emergency maximum occupancy requirements. That rule applies to locations with more than 15,000 square feet of interior space.

Do I need to wear a mask on public transportation or while driving?

Riders must wear a face covering when taking the bus or other public transportation. Customers may be denied entry if they refuse to put on a mask.

Individuals traveling in their own vehicle with people they live with are not required to wear a face covering. But, if you’re driving with friends, strangers or family you don’t live with, face masks are required.

Face coverings are also required in ride shares, like Uber or Lyft, even if the vehicle is privately owned.

There is an exception to the rule for anyone whose face covering impedes visibility to operate equipment or a vehicle.

What are the consequences for not following the orders?

Law enforcement can now enforce these mask mandates against individuals and businesses or organizations that aren’t enforcing the rules.

The penalty for violating the new mask mandate is a Class 2 misdemeanor, which could result in a fine of up to $1,000 or active punishment.

Does everyone have to wear a mask?

No. Children under 5years old, people who have a behavioral condition or disability or people who are actively eating or drinking do not have to wear a mask.