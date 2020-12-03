North Carolina town moves forward with Christmas parade despite calls for canceling it

The Town of Youngsville reiterated Thursday night it will hold its Christmas Parade Saturday as scheduled, despite public health warnings and that it violates North Carolina’s executive order.

Mayor Fonzie Flowers spoke to the town of about 1,800 people in a video to issue safety guidelines “in light of recent media attention” about the 1-mile long parade that’s expected to attract several hundred people.

“The town is confident our community can work together and observe public health best practices to have a safe Christmas parade,” Flowers said.

However, the Franklin County Health Department warns that COVID-19 cases are reaching record heights locally. The town has reported more than 2,100 cases since March, with 26 reported on Wednesday.

The parade also violates Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 3 executive order, which is in effect until at least Dec. 11. Outdoor gatherings are restricted to a maximum of 50 people, and the order specifically prohibits mass gatherings such as parades, fairs and festivals.

But Town Manager Phil Cordeiro emailed county officials Wednesday that the parade falls under the same First Amendment exemption that allowed Raleigh protests earlier this year. He also describes the parade as a permitted religious service because it starts in the parking lot of First Baptist Church and many of its participants attend church.

In the mayor’s video, Flowers said people should remain 6 feet apart and wear masks. They should physically distance from groups, or a “family bubble” — those who live together in the same household.

He told residents if they are sick, at-risk of getting sick or are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home.

Those who don’t wear masks also should keep “extra distance” from other people.

Town officials previously said 23 people “under the direction of the Youngsville Police Department” would monitor mask compliance.

Flowers said having an event outside is safer than having crowds of people inside a large building, such as a big box store or grocery store.

“Our parade is the exact opposite: outdoors, physically distanced and masks,” he said. “To put it simply, if our state’s health guidelines allow over 2,000 people to be in a 4-acre Walmart at the same time, we believe it’s safe to have a fraction of that number along our outdoor parade route.”

But county Health Department Director Scott LaVigne told county officials that conditions will soon worsen, according to a Wednesday email obtained by The News & Observer.

“The timing of Youngsville’s parade, nine days after Thanksgiving, places it right at a time when many Thanksgiving-related virus-exposed people will have become infectious,” he wrote. “Given that most community transmission of the virus is by people who are either asymptomatic ... or pre-symptomatic ... events such as this parade are completely avoidable health crises in the making.”

Earlier Thursday, Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said called the record numbers of new cases across the state “alarming” and a “devastating milestone.”

The state reported 5,637 new cases in a day, breaking previous records for reported COVID-19 cases, The N&O reported.

Flowers, in his video message, said he “understands and respects the difference of opinion” from other government agencies. He said he also respects those who have concerns about attending and that people should make the best decisions for their family about attending.

“But the people of Youngsville elected the town board to make decisions in the best interest of the town — in this case, and all others,” he said. “That’s what we plan to do.”

Youngsville’s parade is set to begin Saturday at 10 a.m.