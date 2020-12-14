NC adds nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases. Positive tests more than double target.

North Carolina’s coronavirus caseload increased by nearly 5,000 Monday as state health officials welcomed the state’s first doses of vaccine.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 441,365 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 4,770 from Sunday’s total.

The updated total comes as North Carolina continues to reach new highs in its COVID-19 caseload. Just over a week ago, the state added 6,000 in a single day for the first time, only to reach 7,500 on Friday. State health officials attribute the soaring numbers to Thanksgiving travel and warn against further holiday gatherings.

It also comes as the state has received its first doses of vaccine, approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the weekend. Gov. Roy Cooper announced the shipment is a limited supply but a “remarkable achievement for science and health.”

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in North Carolina. It’s a limited supply for now, but this is a remarkable achievement for science and health. We all need to keep wearing a mask and acting responsibly while we get as many people vaccinated as fast as we can. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 14, 2020

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“There’s good news in the fight against COVID,” DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a taped message posted to Twitter. “Tested, safe and effective vaccines will available to all starting with those most vulnerable to the virus.”

DHHS reported 2,553 COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide, a comparatively high number but short of the high mark of 2,577 set Saturday.

Space remained available with 474 intensive-care beds reported empty statewide, up slightly from Sunday, but health officials warn that space could quickly dwindle if cases continue to spike.

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 reached 5,855 Monday, up 32 fatalities from Sunday. Of those, nearly 60% struck people older than 75. Another 37% of the patients who died were between 50 and 74.

The state also passed the 6 million mark for coronavirus tests given statewide. Of those tests, DHHS reported the level of positive results at 11.6% — more than twice the state’s 5% goal.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER