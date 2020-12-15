Will Gov. Cooper launch more restrictions? How to watch today’s press conference.

Gov. Roy Cooper listens as Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, answers a question during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. ehyman@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a press conference today to update the state’s progress in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, as the number of cases and hospitalizations remain high across the state.

The briefing will include updates from North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

North Carolina hospitals received their first shipments of vaccines on Monday, and 50 hospitals in the state are expected to get 85,000 vaccine doses this week.

Last week, Cooper started what he called a Modified Stay-At-Home phase, which included a 10 p.m. statewide curfew and a 9 p.m. last call for alcohol sales at restaurants and bars. At last week’s news briefing, Cooper and Cohen also asked residents to plan to limit travel and upcoming holiday gatherings.

As of Monday, at least 441,365 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 5,855 have died, according to state health officials. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 4,770 new COVID-19 cases, down from 6,819 the day before.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 2 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/storm-update. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle — normally televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well. The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.

