JetBlue announces more nonstops from RDU, including another West Coast destination

A JetBlue flight left RDU for Cancun in November, the airport’s first international flight in months.

JetBlue is expanding again at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, announcing nonstop flights to seven new destinations beginning early next year.

On Feb. 11, JetBlue will begin flying between RDU and Austin, Jacksonville, Newark, Orlando and Tampa, the airline announced Thursday. Less than a month later, on March 4, it will add flights to Las Vegas and San Francisco.

JetBlue will have competition on most of those routes, but as it stands now it would be the only airline to fly nonstop to San Francisco and Jacksonville. All the new flights will be offered daily, the airline says.

JetBlue has long been a niche airline at RDU, offering nonstops to Boston, New York and Fort Lauderdale, all on the East Coast.

But this fall, the airline added routes from RDU as part of a broader expansion to warm-weather destinations in Florida, the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as transcontinental flights. In November, it began offering nonstops to Cancun, Mexico, and Montego Bay, Jamaica, as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Fort Myers, Florida.

On Friday, it is scheduled to join Delta Air Lines in offering nonstop flights to Los Angeles International Airport.

For now, the Cancun and Montego Bay flights are the only international service offered from RDU.