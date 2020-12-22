Durham martial arts gym’s mask-less party draws online anger and a letter from city

Triangle Krav Maga’s party in Durham prompted angry reaction online over not following COVID-19 restrictions.

A Durham martial arts gym’s Facebook post showing a recent Christmas party has drawn a response from both the city and Duke University after complaints of ignoring COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The post from Triangle Krav Maga, which has been removed, shows 22 people crowded close together indoors, cheering and pumping their fists. None of them are wearing masks.

“Sure beats sitting at home in a mask, doesn’t it?” the post reads.

Durham City Attorney Kimberly Rehberg said her office received two inquiries about the Facebook post. Deputy City Attorney Don O’Toole called the business and left a detailed message, she said, and another attorney will prepare a follow-up letter.

“It is the City’s priority to enforce the Order through education, dialogue, and seeking voluntary cooperation from all residents and businesses,” said Durham spokeswoman Amy Blalock.

Triangle Krav Maga did not immediately return a phone call or email.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 176 limits indoor gatherings to 10 people. Order 180 requires face coverings indoors where non-household members are present.

Durham County has seen more than 13,000 COVID-19 cases and 131 deaths.

Some social media posts highlighted a Duke University psychiatrist present at the party and encouraged people to contact the university.

Duke health officials issued this statement Tuesday:

“At Duke Health, we are steadfast in our support of state public health mandates to fight COVID-19. We expect all of our health care providers to comply with these orders and to live our Duke values, specifically our commitment to caring for our patients and each other. While we do not comment on specific personnel matters, we take employee conduct very seriously and potential transgressions are managed according to our institutional policies and procedures.”

Screen shots of the post and negative comments continued to appear on TKM’s Facebook page though the party pictures have been removed.

“Triangle Krav Maga prolly has all your athlete’s foot and bedbug needs to go with their supply of covid19,” said one.