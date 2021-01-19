NC reports nearly 10,000 new COVID cases over last two days

North Carolina reported 9,860 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days on Tuesday.

The state did not report numbers Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Monday saw 5,802 newly confirmed cases, and Tuesday saw 4,058, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Hospitalizations over the last two days increased to 3,881. On Sunday, there were 3,862.

On Sunday, the latest day with data available, 11.8% or reported tests returned positive. Over the last week before Sunday, an average of 11.4% of tests per day returned positive.

That’s more than double the 5% or lower that state health officials want, though the average has been decreasing steadily since it hit 15.1% two weeks ago.

Since Sunday, 53 more North Carolinians have died due to the virus. As of Tuesday, 8,139 people have died in North Carolina.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS is preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

