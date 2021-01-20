Local

NC COVID cases increase by over 6,000 as hospitalizations drop by 141

North Carolina reported another 6,415 COVID-19 cases Wednesday as overall numbers continue to trend down over the last week.

Over the last week, the state Department of Health and Human Services has reported an average of 7,120 new cases per day. A week ago that average was 8,389.

Hospitalizations decreased to 3,740. On Tuesday, they were at 3,881. A week ago, DHHS had reported 3,982 hospitalizations.

A month ago though, they were at 2,783.

Among the coronavirus tests reported Monday, the latest day with data available, 11.8% returned positive. Over the last week before Monday, an average of 11.2% of tests returned positive per day.

That’s more than double the 5% or lower that state health officials want, but it’s been decreasing since DHHS reported a positivity rate of 17.1% on Jan. 4, the highest of the pandemic.

DHHS reported an additional 61 deaths. As of Wednesday, 8,200 North Carolinians have died due to the virus.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS is preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Return later for updates.

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in North Carolina
See all stories
Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer
Profile Image of Ben Sessoms
Ben Sessoms
Ben Sessoms covers housing and gentrification in the Triangle for the News & Observer through Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in newsrooms across the country to report on under-covered issues. Before joining the News & Observer, Ben covered long-term hurricane recovery in eastern North Carolina for Carnegie-Knight News21 and education in Iredell County for the Statesville Record & Landmark. He is a 2019 alum of Appalachian State University.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use