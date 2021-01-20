NC COVID cases increase by over 6,000 as hospitalizations drop by 141

North Carolina reported another 6,415 COVID-19 cases Wednesday as overall numbers continue to trend down over the last week.

Over the last week, the state Department of Health and Human Services has reported an average of 7,120 new cases per day. A week ago that average was 8,389.

Hospitalizations decreased to 3,740. On Tuesday, they were at 3,881. A week ago, DHHS had reported 3,982 hospitalizations.

A month ago though, they were at 2,783.

Among the coronavirus tests reported Monday, the latest day with data available, 11.8% returned positive. Over the last week before Monday, an average of 11.2% of tests returned positive per day.

That’s more than double the 5% or lower that state health officials want, but it’s been decreasing since DHHS reported a positivity rate of 17.1% on Jan. 4, the highest of the pandemic.

DHHS reported an additional 61 deaths. As of Wednesday, 8,200 North Carolinians have died due to the virus.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS is preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

