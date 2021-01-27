NC Gov. Cooper’s press conference to address Phase 3, vaccines. Here’s how to watch.

Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a press conference after touring a large-scale vaccination site at UNC’s Friday Center in chapel Hill Tuesday, Jan. 19 2021. tlong@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a press conference today to update the state’s coronavirus situation and address his latest executive order, which expires on Friday.

On Jan. 5, Cooper once again extended Phase 3 of the state’s three-phased reopening plan, with a modified stay-at-home order. That order includes a curfew that requires that people stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Phase 3 also limits social gatherings indoors to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people.

Cooper is expected to be joined by North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen and Director of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry.

On Tuesday, Cohen announced in a press conference that vaccine dose distribution for the next three weeks will be split among counties based on population, with some doses each week used to “balance” vaccine distribution across the state.

Tuesday’s daily coronavirus case count was the lowest reported in January so far, with DHHS reporting 3,978 new COVID-19 cases, down from 4,633 reported the day before. Fifty-six coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

As of Tuesday, at least 727,423 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 8,776 have died since March.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 2 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle — normally televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well. The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.