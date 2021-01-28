Local

A morning walk in the snow-kissed woods

Snow covers rocks along a creek early Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021, in Durham, N.C.
Snow covers rocks along a creek early Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021, in Durham, N.C. Casey Toth ctoth@newsobserver.com
Durham, N.C.

Take a sunrise walk in the woods with News & Observer visual journalist early Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021 after an overnight winter storm left a dusting of snow.

RAL_20210128_snow_CAT_050.JPG
A photographer’s cat follows along to help capture the light snowfall on Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021, in Durham, N.C. Casey Toth ctoth@newsobserver.com

RAL_20210128_snow_CAT_052.JPG
A photographer’s cat follows along to help capture the light snowfall on Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021, in Durham, N.C. Casey Toth ctoth@newsobserver.com

RAL_20210128_snow_CAT_014.JPG
Snow covers logs across a creek early Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021, in Durham, N.C. Casey Toth ctoth@newsobserver.com

RAL_20210128_snow_CAT_099.JPG
Snow covers bare branches of a fig tree early Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021, in Durham, N.C. Casey Toth ctoth@newsobserver.com

RAL_20210128_snow_CAT_105.JPG
Snow covers bare branches of a fig tree early Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021, in Durham, N.C. Casey Toth ctoth@newsobserver.com
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use