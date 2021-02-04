Inmate in NC women’s prison dies from COVID complications

An inmate at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women died at a hospital Thursday of COVID-19 complications after testing positive for the virus on Christmas Eve.

The woman was first hospitalized on Jan. 3. She was in her early 70s and had underlying medical conditions, the state Department of Public Safety said.

“We are working hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offender population continues to be our top priority,” said Todd Ishee, commissioner of prisons, in a news release.

The Department of Public Safety did not provide additional details about the woman out of family privacy concerns and inmate confidentiality.

Forty-three inmates and at least seven staff members have died from COVID-19, with more than half of them occurring in the past three months, according to N.C. DPS’ website. The majority of the people who died were over 60.

Three of the total deaths came from the women’s prison in Raleigh. There are 52 active cases there now, according to the DPS site.

About 2,800 of the state’s 14,000 prison employees — roughly one in five — have been vaccinated for the virus so far with the help of the North Carolina National Guard, The Charlotte Observer reported.

At least 9,150 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began — almost one of every four tested, according to the Department of Public Safety. More than 3,200 staff members have also tested positive, also about one in four.

North Carolina is one of at least 16 states distributing vaccines to inmates, according to data compiled by the COVID Prison project, a group of public health scientists tracking the spread of COVID-19 in prisons and jails.