Wake County Sheriff’s Office seeking woman who has been missing for at least two days

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 28-year-old pregnant woman who was reported missing Thursday.

Brittany Samone Smith was last seen near the 200 block of Fox Run Drive in Wendell on Friday and may have also been seen in the 7000 block of Hodge Road, a release from the sheriff’s office stated.

Smith stands about 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She is “noticeably pregnant,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about Smith to call the agency at 919-856-6911.