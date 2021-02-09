After closed meeting, board names interim general manager at WUNC public radio

The board of directors for WUNC public radio named an interim general manager on Tuesday, placing finance director Nora Casper in the organization’s top position.

The move, first reported by WUNC reporter Jason deBruyn on social media, came after a closed meeting that lasted for nearly an hour.

Connie Walker, WUNC’s previous president and general manager, was not at the meeting and not mentioned in the public portion of the meeting, according to reports.

A tweet from WUNC political reporter Jeff Tiberi on Tuesday stated that the WUNC staff was told last week that “Walker was on administrative leave ‘effective immediately.’ No timetable, or reason, for that leave has been provided.”

Walker was named general manager at WUNC in March 2009, when she was promoted from program director after the departure of Joan Siefert Rose in July 2008.

