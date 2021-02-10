NC Gov. Cooper holds news conference for second day in a row. Here’s how to watch.

Update: Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that North Carolina teachers and educators will be eligible for COVID vaccine this month with other front-line essential workers becoming eligible in March. Details here.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a press conference today, his second in as many days, to address issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Cooper said that the state will announce this week “the precise dates” when COVID-19 vaccines will be available for teachers, firefighters and other front-line essential workers. But Cooper also stressed that at this time, there is still not enough vaccine available to vaccinate healthcare workers and those age 65 and older.

Also on Tuesday, the state Senate voted in favor of a bill requiring public K-12 schools to give some in-person instruction. The bill will now move to the state House of Representatives. Republicans and Democrats in state government have agreed that students should return to in-person learning as soon as possible, but disagree on when that should be.

Cooper is expected to appear at the briefing with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 2 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle — normally televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well. The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.