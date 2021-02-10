Lee County school board member who attended Trump’s Jan. 6 speech won’t be disciplined

The Lee County school board has taken no action against the Republican member who watched President Trump’s speech in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 but did not storm the U.S. Capitol with fellow supporters.

Last month, the board in Sanford voted to have its attorney investigate whether Sherry-Lynn Womack violated policy by attending Trump’s rally and speaking to a reporter from USA Today on the National Mall, where she identified herself as a board member.

But after a lengthy meeting Tuesday, members voted unanimously to take no action after attorney Jimmy Love said his investigation turned up no unethical behavior.

‘It’s cancel culture’

“It was ridiculous what they did, to be honest,” Womack said Wednesday. “It spent taxpayer dollars on what never should have been spent. ... It’s cancel culture.”

Womack, a retired Army officer, said she enjoyed Trump’s speech and wanted to show her support. She told the reporter on the scene, “I’m not one of those conspiracy theorists. But these are legitimate questions that need to be asked.”

More than 50 people condemned her participation at a public comment session of last month’s meeting. Many identified themselves as Lee County students, criticizing her for joining Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud, for aligning herself with some racist protesters and for standing among thousands without a mask.

Womack cites support, backlash

The board Tuesday voted to redact comments from minors when they could be identified. But Womack said members violated their own policies by authorizing an investigation based on information received at the same meeting with only a 5-2 vote.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Sheriff Tracy Carter sent words of support via the public comments.

“I do not believe Sherry-Lynn Womack went to Washington, D.C., with intent to participate in criminal activity,” he said. “Nor do I believe she did participate in any of the horrendous criminal activity that took place that day. What I do believe is she went to D.C. to express her right as an American citizen.”

Womack said she had received much support but also backlash, especially due to volunteer work she said she has performed in Jamaica. Pictures of her godchildren there were circulated around social media sites with negative racial comments about white people, she said.

“I’m just as passionate as I ever was,” she said. “I’m just flabbergasted, because who would go out and say things without even knowing me?”