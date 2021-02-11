Trump-appointed US attorney in Eastern North Carolina resigns at Biden’s request

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Robert J. Higdon Jr., left, shakes hands with then-U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina in Raleigh. tlong@newsobserver.com

The chief federal prosecutor in Eastern North Carolina is stepping down after President Joe Biden asked all Donald Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys to hand in their resignations.

Robert J. Higdon, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, submitted a letter of resignation Thursday, his office said in a news release. His district covers 44 counties in the eastern half of the state spanning from Wake County to the coast.

Higdon will remain in office until midnight on Feb. 28, according to his letter.

“It has been my great privilege and honor to serve as United States Attorney,” Higdon wrote. “I am very grateful to former President Trump for the opportunity to serve the people of eastern North Carolina as their chief federal law enforcement officer.”

Higdon is one of three U.S. attorneys in North Carolina. R. Andrew Murray was appointed for the Western District of North Carolina — which includes Charlotte and Asheville — in 2017. Matthew G.T. Martin, whose district covers Orange County and parts of the Triad, was sworn in for the Middle District of North Carolina in January 2018.

All three were appointed by the Trump administration.

Biden asked all but two of the remaining U.S. attorneys appointed under Trump to resign on Tuesday, The Washington Post reported. The two permitted to stay on are “conducting politically sensitive probes, including of President Biden’s son,” according to the Post.

Most U.S. attorneys appointed under Trump offered their resignations earlier this year, the Justice Department said in a news release.

Of the 93 U.S. attorneys nationwide, 57 appointed by Trump and confirmed by the Senate remained in office as of Tuesday, the Post reported.

Trump appointed Higdon in August 2017, and he was confirmed by the Senate the following month. His office includes a staff of 108 employees, including 51 attorneys. Higdon is from Greensboro and was a federal prosecutor for 24 years before becoming a U.S. attorney. He was chief of the criminal division in the eastern district for 11 years from 2002-13.

Higdon also led the prosecution against former U.S. Sen. John Edwards, who faced a campaign-finance fraud trial in 2012, The News & Observer reported.

The trial resulted in a hung jury, and Edwards was ultimately acquitted of one count while five other charges were dismissed.