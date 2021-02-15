Raleigh man hit and killed while trying to cross Buffaloe Road on Sunday evening

A man was struck and killed as he tried to cross Buffaloe Road in North Raleigh on Sunday evening.

It was dark and raining when Clevon Khayribe Long tried to cross Buffaloe at Old Coach Road and was hit by a Honda SUV shortly after 7 p.m., according to Raleigh police. Long lived less than a mile away on Falmouth Drive.

Police have not cited the SUV’s driver, Bobby Judd Jr., but say their investigation is not complete. A police report said Long ran into Judd’s path and was wearing dark clothing and that Judd was traveling the speed limit of 45 mph.

Buffaloe Road is five lanes wide where Long attempted to cross, and there is no crosswalk.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the number of pedestrians killed on highways had been rising in North Carolina and nationwide. In Raleigh, the number of pedestrian deaths rose from 11 in 2014 to 50 in 2019.