Cary man faces murder charge after shooting that killed one, injured three

Cary Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting. kali9 Getty Images

A 21-year-old Cary man is facing a murder charge after an early-morning shooting on Saturday injured three people and left one dead.

Cary Police on Wednesday arrested Juan Manuel Calvo-Hernandez in connection with the shooting, police said in a statement. Calvo-Hernandez faces charges of first-degree murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Police responded on Saturday at 1:57 a.m. to a report of shots fired near 101 Reed Street in Cary. Officers discovered Eric Hernan Salas Nepomuceno, 22, of Durham, in the parking lot of El Piano Bar, where he died.

Three others were injured: Edgar Eduardo Salas Nepomuceno, 22, of Durham; Naymir Solis-Rosario, 22, of Durham; and Lesly Castillo, 20, of Durham. Castillo on Wednesday remained hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the police.

According to a police statement authorities believe the shooting “was related to an exchange at the business that erupted in violence.”

