It’s February, but this Triangle town already is calling off the July 4 fireworks

The Fourth of July may be far from people’s minds, especially with the coronavirus pandemic regularly evolving, but the Town of Wake Forest is making the call now: no fireworks with crowds of people.

The town announced Monday it would suspend all town-sponsored events that draw large crowds through July, including its annual firework celebration.

The decision, made by the Board of Commissioners, came in response to North Carolina’s current COVID-19 guidelines, which restrict people from gathering in groups of 50 or more people outdoors, or groups larger than 10 people indoors.

Wake Forest officials said they will consider hosting events that draw large crowds again if state restrictions loosen.

Among those events affected are family movie nights held at Joyner Park; the Six Sundays in Spring; the Friday Night on White concert series; and the two-day July Fourth celebration.

Instead, Wake Forest will offer a virtual fireworks display on July 3, as it did last year.

The town said it would work to develop other events for residents that comply within the state guidelines.

Wake County has seen 73,948 cases since the pandemic began last March. Across the county, 520 people have died from the virus.

The U.S. surpassed 500,000 deaths from the virus on Monday. Across the state, there have been 10,934 deaths.

Last year, the pandemic saw cities across the country, including in North Carolina, canceling Fourth of July celebrations as early as April, The News & Observer previously reported.