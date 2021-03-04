Longtime WPTF radio program ends its run on Sunday, but inspires new show

Sunday marks the end of a 25-year run for one of Raleigh’s longest-running radio shows. Technically, at least.

“Sunday Night Hall of Fame,” an 8 p.m. to midnight classic hits music staple on WPTF 680 AM since 1996, will air its last program this Sunday, according to a news release from WPTF.

But the “Sunday Night Hall of Fame” format model will be used for a new syndicated show — “Solid Gold Hall of Fame” — which will air on different stations: locally on WPTK 850 AM and 104.7 FM.

Since its beginning, “Sunday Night Hall of Fame” has been hosted Don Curtis, owner of Curtis Media, which owns WPTF, WPTK and other radio stations. From 8 p.m. to midnight each Sunday, Curtis has played oldies from the 1950s to the late 1970s, reserving the 11 p.m. hour for love songs, in tribute to legendary broadcaster Jimmy Capps and his “Our Best to You” program.

“Solid Gold Hall of Fame” will also be hosted by Curtis and will also feature classic hits, but will play more recent music as well.

Curtis will continue to host “Carolina Newsmakers,” a weekly public affairs program syndicated to more than 30 North Carolina radio stations each weekend.

“When we started the program in 1996, I was the only member of the staff who had knowledge of music from the 1950s, so I said I would develop the playlist and do the first program or two,” Curtis said in a press release. “Now, 25 years later, I’m still the only person on staff who actually worked as a disc jockey in the 1950s.”

According to WPTF, “Sunday Night Hall of Fame” aired 1,312 consecutive weeks, contributing 5,200 hours of programming to WPTF. Curtis estimates the show aired approximately 93,600 songs.

On WPTF, only the “The Weekend Gardener” and “The Tom Kearney Show” have had longer runs.