Stay in with Scotty, Ariana, Branford and more for a ‘Big Night’ to support the arts

Scotty McCreery will be part of “Big Night In for the Arts.” ssharpe@newsobserver.com

We may not be quite ready to crowd into theaters to watch our favorite artists perform live — soon, we hope! — but this week, some of the Triangle area’s biggest stars and most beloved performers will bring an unforgettable show directly to us.

“Big Night In for the Arts,” a special celebration benefiting local performing arts programs, which have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, will air live on Thursday, March 11. It will feature music from Tony-nominated stage and film star Ariana DeBose, recording artist Scotty McCreery, Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist Branford Marsalis and the folk duo Mandolin Orange. We’ll also enjoy the work of acclaimed actor and playwright Mike Wiley.

The show is organized by the United Arts Council, Chatham Arts Council, Durham Arts Council and Orange County Arts Commission, and will raise money to support local arts programs and local artists. It is presented by WRAL-TV, and will air on television and stream online.

Actress Ariana DeBose will be part of “Big Night In for the Arts.” Ethan Hill Ethan Hill / REDUX Pictures

Turning to the arts

DeBose, who grew up in Wake Forest and has made an impressive mark on Broadway with roles as The Bullet in “Hamilton,” Jane in “The Bronx Tale” and Disco Donna in “Donna Summer: The Musical,” says it’s going to be “an incredible night.” She’s very happy to be a part of it.

“It’s really important to celebrate the arts and continue to remain hopeful, and support each other in any way we can,” DeBose told The News & Observer in a phone interview this week. “So many industries have been affected by this pandemic, and the arts community is a part of that.

“It has been very evident to me that in times of crisis, the world turns to the arts,” she said. “People may not see it exactly the way I do, but every time you get on Netflix or Hulu or Disney+, you’re streaming an arts program. So you’re turning to arts for solace, and to comfort you, to enrage you, to light your fire, to keep your brain working.”

The arts also help business districts grow, DeBose said. When you have a local theater in an area, you’ll also have restaurants, parking garages, florists and hotels.

Branford Marsalis will be part of “Big Night In for the Arts.” Palma Kolansky

The nonprofit arts and culture sector is a $2.12 billion industry in North Carolina, according to 2015 data from a study presented by the Arts NC non-profit organization. In the Triangle, this amounts to more than 31,000 full-time jobs and close to $850 million in total annual economic activity.

“When you have an arts organization or theater in your community, you’re also enhancing so many other businesses in that community,” she said. “My fervent hope is that with a program like ‘Big Night for the Arts,’ we can remind people that when we come out of this pandemic — when we are vaccinated and we can all gather again — not only will the arts be there, but we will be there to enhance the rest of the community as well.”

DeBose is in Wilmington now filming the space thriller movie “ISS” with Chris Messina. She has a major role in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming “West Side Story” film, and appears in the Netflix movie “The Prom,” alongside Meryl Streep and Kerry Washington.

DeBose is excited about sharing billing this week with some of her fellow North Carolina stars.

“I’m a big Scotty McCreery fan!” she said, “So I was so happy to hear that he’s participating.”

McCreery, a Garner native, is the winner of “American Idol” Season 10, and is a gold- and platinum-selling recording artist.

DeBose is keeping details about Thursday’s performance close to the vest, but disclosed that she’ll be singing one of her favorite songs, accompanied by pianist Benjamin Rauhala.

To support the program, and local artists, you can make a donation prior to or during the live event.

Mandolin Orange, with Emily Frantz and Andrew Marlin, will be part of “Big Night In for the Arts.” Kendall Bailey Atwater

How to watch ‘Big Night In for the Arts’

The program starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 11.

You can watch on television on WRAL or watch the live stream on Facebook (search Big Night In for the Arts) or on the Big Night In website (bignightin.org). A preview party starts online at 6:30.

The event will include closed-captioning.