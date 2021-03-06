Fuquay-Varina police release body cam footage of Black teen being cuffed in his yard

More than a month after a Wake County teenager was handcuffed in his own yard, police released body camera footage of the incident Saturday.

Malcolm Ziglar, a Black 14-year-old in Fuquay-Varina, had been trying to fix and resell a dirt bike he purchased on Facebook Marketplace, and was surprised when police arrived at his door on Jan. 30.

Ziglar was unaware that the bike he had purchased had been stolen, and that the prospective buyers who had come to see it moments earlier were actually its original owners. They can be seen on the footage reporting him as the thief.

“What did I do?” Ziglar asked as police handcuffed him in his front yard.

“You’re in possession of a stolen motor vehicle,” they respond.

“What? What?” he asked repeatedly as he was taken to the officers’ vehicle.

Ziglar then asked officers to get his father from inside the house, and told an officer he was 14 years old. He also asked if he could retrieve the bill of sale to prove he had purchased the bike.

Police searched him and asked him to sit in the vehicle.

Multiple times, Ziglar asked passing neighbors to get his father, but an officer said they would handle that.

When a third officer arrived at the scene, he asked why Ziglar, a minor, was being detained.

“I haven’t asked him any questions, but he’s been running his mouth,” the first officer said shortly after.

Police then released Ziglar and allowed him to enter the house, where he was able to provide the bill of sale and other information to assist officers.

But Ziglar’s family says the incident was traumatic, and that race played a role in how it played out. Ziglar’s friend, who was present and is white, was handcuffed only briefly, and was not detained in the vehicle.

The family and Emancipate NC have called on the town of Fuquay-Varina to enact police reform, and for the past month have asked that the footage be released.

“It was 34 minutes, but this impact is for a lifetime,” Ty Ziglar, Malcolm’s mother, told The News & Observer last month.

The Fuquay-Varina Police Department posted the footage — two hours documenting the event from the body cameras of three responding officers — on Facebook and Youtube after a Wake County court allowed for its release. Watch the footage below:

This is a developing story, and will be updated.