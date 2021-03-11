Gov. Cooper expected to move NC to vaccine Group 4. How to watch today’s briefing.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, flanked by a sign language interpreter, speaks during a press briefing on the COVID-19 virus and vaccination efforts on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a press conference today to update the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

On March 2, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said that vaccines would be open to people in Group 4 on March 24. But Cooper is expected today to announce an earlier date for that group.

The state has not yet been able to vaccinate those in Group 3.

Cooper will appear with NC DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 3 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle — normally televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well. The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.