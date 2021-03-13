Duke puts temporary restrictions in place on-campus in effort to stop spread of COVID

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2019 file photo shows the entrance to the main Duke University campus in Durham, N.C. Duke University announced Wednesday, March 10, 2021, that it is considering ending in-person classes as an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the course of five days worsens and students continue to violate health guidelines. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File) AP

Duke University will shut down undergraduate activities, including a shift to mostly remote classes, in an effort to clamp down a surge of COVID-19 cases on campus.

The school announced Saturday night that from midnight March 14 until 9 a.m. Sunday, March 21, Duke undergrads who live on campus are ordered to stay in their residence halls. Students who live off campus won’t be allowed on campus except for a few circumstances.

“If this feels serious, it’s because it is,” Duke said in a statement signed by university officials.

“This stay-in-place period is strongly recommended by our medical experts,” according to the statement. “Violations of these requirements will be considered a violation of the Duke Compact and will be treated as such; flagrant and repeated violations will be grounds for suspension or withdrawal from Duke.”

Duke said the pause is needed after more than 180 students tested positive for COVID-19 in one week and another 200 are currently in quarantine.

On-campus students will be largely confined to dorms except to pick up food from dining halls, for medical care or COVID testing. Students can be outdoors and can exercise, but groups are restricted to three people.

Off-campus students won’t be allowed on campus except for to take part in surveillance testing, to get medical care or to pick up food on campus.

Earlier in the week, Duke warned students that the university could lock down the campus, responding to a COVID spike connected to in-person fraternity rush events. The university has said those off-campus parties led to the current spread on campus.

In February, Duke also threatened to tighten restrictions on campus following a spike in cases in January.

Last semester, as UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State struggled to contain COVID spread on campus and quickly moved from in-person to remote only classes, Duke largely avoided those issues.

In September, The News & Observer reported that widespread testing by Duke had helped keep its case count low, recording only 46 cases at a point in the semester when UNC had reported 900 and N.C. State had reported more than 800.

This is a developing story and will be updated.