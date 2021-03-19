Durham filmmaker to direct new HBO Max documentary on the death of Brittany Murphy

Durham director Cynthia Hill will direct a documentary on the life and death of actor Brittany Murphy for HBO Max. Warner Media/Jeremy M. Lange

HBO Max has ordered a two-part documentary about the life and death of actor Brittany Murphy, to be directed by Emmy-winning Durham filmmaker Cynthia Hill.

Hill is best known for directing Kinston chef Vivian Howard’s PBS television series “A Chef’s Life” and “Somewhere South,” and for the 2014 documentary “Private Violence,” which tells the story of domestic abuse survivors.

“A Chef’s Life” won a Peabody Award in 2015, the same year Hill won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Directing for the program. Hill’s production company, Markay Media, is based in Durham.

The currently untitled Murphy project will be produced by Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions.

According to a news release from HBO Max, the documentary will provide “an in-depth, intimate character portrait exploring the life and career and mysterious circumstances surrounding the tragic death of 90’s actress and rising star, Brittany Murphy. The series will go beyond the conspiracy theories and headlines, featuring new interviews by those closest to Brittany and new archival footage.”

Murphy, who rose to fame with the movie “Clueless,” died in her West Hollywood home on Dec. 20, 2009, at the age of 32. A coroner’s report attributed her death to anemia and prescription drugs combined with pneumonia. Six months later, Murphy’s live-in boyfriend, Simon Monjack, was found dead in the same home, and the same cause of death was attributed.

The stunning coincidence has shrouded both deaths in mystery.

In the HBO press release, Hill said, “I agreed to do this film because I think it’s a shame that Brittany’s promising life and career has been eclipsed by the circumstances of her death. I think it’s important to celebrate Brittany’s talent as we struggle to explain the tragic circumstances of her and Simon’s deaths.”

Mary Liso, an executive vice president for Blumhouse Television, said in the release that her company is “thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max and to collaborate with a director like Cynthia Hill, who takes a nuanced approach to complex stories about women and contemporary issues.”

HBO Max is a streaming service owned by Warner Media, distributing content from HBO, Warner Bros., Turner Classic Movies and much more.

No estimated date was provided for the Murphy documentary premiere.