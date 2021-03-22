Local

COVID-19 outbreak traced to patient ward at Duke Raleigh Hospital

FrankHoermann/SVEN SIMON FrankHoermann/SVEN SIMON/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
RALEIGH

Several people contracted COVID-19 while either working or being treated at Duke Raleigh Hospital, according to a statement from Duke Health System.

The cases were traced to the fifth floor inpatient unit and involve both patients and staff, according to the statement. Duke is doing contact tracing to try to identify any others who might have been exposed to the coronavirus at the hospital.

The statement did not say how many cases were traced to the unit or when the outbreak was detected.

“Duke Health is committed to the safety of our patients, their loved ones and our staff members,” the statement said. “We are working to conduct additional COVID-19 tests, complete a deep clean of the unit, and temporarily restricting visitations to this unit until the full cleaning and review process is complete, which is expected later this week.”

A spokeswoman for Duke Health said she did not have any additional information.

The Wake County Health Department had no information about the outbreak Monday evening.

Richard Stradling
Richard Stradling covers transportation for The News & Observer. Planes, trains and automobiles, plus ferries, bicycles, scooters and just plain walking. Also, hospitals during the coronavirus outbreak.
