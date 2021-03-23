Man who set fire in downtown Raleigh store after George Floyd protest is going to prison

A man who pleaded guilty Tuesday to setting fires in a downtown Raleigh grocery store the night of George Floyd protests last spring could spend up to 20 years in prison.

Surveillance video from the Dollar General Express on East Davie Street showed Richard Rubalcava of Raleigh coming in and out of the store May 30, stealing items multiple times and setting fire to items in the store.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested the 27-year-old on June 18, 2020.

He was indicted on two counts of maliciously damaging or destroying, or attempting to damage or destroy, by means of fire or an explosive, any building or other real or personal property affecting interstate or foreign commerce, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Rubalcava is also accused of attempting to start a fire in the Budacai restaurant in downtown Raleigh. On May 31, Rubalcava entered Budacai three times, according to surveillance video, a criminal complaint against him stated.

The second time he entered, he stole the cash register. The third time, he tried to light a plant on fire. After it would not ignite, he lit a towel on fire, but the towel burned itself out and did not spread, the criminal complaint stated.

In an interview with a Raleigh police officer, Rubalcava said he tried to light the fire so people in the restaurant would leave him alone, but “it didn’t turn out right.”

Rubalcava faces a minimum of five years, and a maximum of 20 years in prison, and a maximum fine of $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.