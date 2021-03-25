Search underway for father, 5-year-old son who went missing while fishing on Neuse River

File image

Crews are searching Thursday morning for a 5-year-old boy and his father who went missing during a fishing trip on the Neuse River in Wayne County.

The boy fell from a dock at the Goldsboro Boating Access Area off of U.S. 117 on Wednesday, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. The father reportedly jumped in after him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.