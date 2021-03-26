Local

1 in 5 NC adults fully vaccinated. Over 100,000 have received J&J vaccine, state says.

Over 100,000 people in North Carolina have now received the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, and the supply of the vaccine is expected to surge in the coming weeks.

Since the vaccine was authorized at the beginning of March, North Carolina has received over 110,000 doses of the J&J vaccine, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Going into April, DHHS has projected the state will receive up to 160,000 of the J&J vaccine per week.

The two other authorized vaccines, from Pfizer and Moderna, require two doses, given weeks apart, to be fully effective against COVID-19.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that all adults in North Carolina will be eligible for the vaccine starting April 7.

As of Friday, over 1.6 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

That’s about 16% of the total population and 20% of the adult population.

Positive tests trend back down

Among the COVID-19 test results reported Wednesday, the latest day with data available, 4.3% were positive.

It’s the second consecutive day that the daily rate has been below 5%, the target state health officials say is necessary to control the spread of the virus.

Over last week of available data, though, DHHS has reported an average of 5.2% positive tests per day, slightly above the state’s target.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Friday, with changes from the previous day:

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 124 people died. The state originally reported that 108 people had died on Jan. 15.

Vaccine statistics reported Friday:

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

Overall vaccine statistics:

Breakdown of those fully vaccinated by race vs. percentage of total population:

By ethnicity:

