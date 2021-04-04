Mother and 2-month-old child killed in Johnston County crash

The collision of a sedan and a dump truck on a highway in Johnston County has left a mother and her 2-month-old child dead, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol has said. The Wichita Eagle

The crash occurred east of Clayton and north of Selma on U.S. 42 by Thanksgiving Fire Road around 1:04 p.m. on Friday, Jordan Pack, a spokesman for the Patrol, said.

Virginia Reyes, a 22-year-old woman, was confirmed dead at 1:23 p.m., he added.

Reyes was a resident of Clinton and was driving with her 2-month-old baby, Pack said. The baby was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Pack said the truck driver was taken to the hospital, but added that he was unable to comment on the extent of their injuries. He said he was unable to provide details about the truck driver’s identity.

The News & Observer has reached out to Johnston County Emergency Services, and is working to obtain further details.