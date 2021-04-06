NC Gov. Cooper will give COVID-19 vaccine update today. Here’s how to watch.

Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing on North CarolinaÕs coronavirus pandemic response Thursday, March. 25, 2021 at the NC Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. tlong@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a press conference today to update the state’s progress in COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Starting Wednesday, April 7, the state will open up vaccinations to all adults in North Carolina — almost two weeks earlier than President Joe Biden’s mandate that all states begin offering vaccines to all groups on April 19.

According to the latest numbers from the state, more than 2 million people in North Carolina have been fully vaccinated. That’s over a quarter of the adult population in the state.

But the latest data on new cases shows that the state is still showing a percent positive rate of 6%. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

Cooper will appear with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 1:30 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

In the Triangle area, news stations ABC11, CBS 17, PBS NC and WRAL will televise the press conference (CBS 17 will switch to streaming for the Q&A portion). Those outlets will also stream the briefing on their websites and news apps.

The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on its official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.