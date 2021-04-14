American announces three more nonstops from RDU, including two to Florida

American Airlines announced three new nonstop flights from Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-tele

American Airlines announced three new flights from Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday, including the only nonstop to the Florida Panhandle.

Starting in early June, American will fly between RDU and Orlando, Nashville and Destin/Ft. Walton Beach in Florida. American will become the sixth airline to fly between RDU and Orlando International Airport and the only one to offer flights to Destin/Ft. Walton Beach.

The Nashville flight begins June 2 and will operate year-round every day of the week except Saturday. Southwest Airlines also offers nonstops between RDU and Nashville.

The Florida flights will be seasonal, operating Saturdays only between June 5 and Aug. 14. With business travel still depressed by the coronavirus pandemic, leisure destinations such as Florida have become the most popular destinations for Triangle air travelers. With the addition of Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, Florida accounts for 10 of the 39 airports with nonstop service from RDU.

American is the second busiest airline at RDU behind Delta, carrying about 24.5% of passengers during the first two months of the year. The airline announced last month that it would begin flying nonstop daily between RDU and Austin, Texas, on July 2, joining Delta, JetBlue and Southwest.