NC Gov. Cooper holds his first news conference in two weeks. Here’s how to watch.

Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing on North Carolina’s coronavirus pandemic response Thursday, March. 25, 2021 at the NC Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. tlong@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a news conference today to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s vaccination efforts.

It will be Cooper’s first press conference since April 6.

Cooper will appear with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

According to the most recent numbers, at least 950,566 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,437 have died since March 2020.

On Sunday, the latest day for which data is available, 7.4% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Just over 31% of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, data shows.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 2 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

In the Triangle area, news stations ABC11, CBS 17 and WRAL will televise the press conference (CBS 17 will switch to streaming for the Q&A portion). Those outlets, along with PBS NC, will also stream the briefing on their websites and news apps.

The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.