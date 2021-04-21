Age-progression photo shows missing App State student five years after disappearance

Appalachian State student James Martin Roberts, who disappeared from the Boone, NC, campus on April 21, 2016, is pictured (left) at age 19, and (right) in an age-progression photo that shows what he might look like in 2021, at age 24. The age-progression photo was released by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on April 21, 2021. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

On the fifth anniversary of the disappearance of Appalachian State student James Martin Roberts, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released a new photograph that they hope will assist in locating him.

Roberts, who went by Martin to family and friends, was last seen on a surveillance video on the afternoon of April 21, 2016, walking away from the AppalCart bus station near the ASU Convocation Center on the Boone campus.

NCMEC has produced an age-progression photo to show what Roberts, who was 19 at the time of his disappearance, might look like now, at age 24.

Following Roberts’ disappearance, the Boone Police Department searched for him using infrared searches and cadaver dogs, and performed sweeps of nearby Trout Lake, but never found any trace of him.

According to a press release from NCMEC, Martin’s family says there was nothing unusual about his behavior in the weeks leading up to his disappearance. Roberts’ father, John, who lives in Kernersville with his wife, Abbie, said the two were talking about their plans for the summer and for the upcoming school semester.

When his son didn’t return phone calls and text messages, John Roberts asked Martin’s roommates to check on him. They found a note from Martin saying that he was leaving.

Martin Roberts left behind his phone, bankcard and laptop, and has left no electronic trail. In 2018, police were able to unlock his phone, but there was no useful information there.

Martin’s DNA samples have been entered into national databases.

Appalachian State student James Martin Roberts disappeared from the Boone, NC, campus on April 21, 2016. The Boone Police Department is still investigating the case. INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY

On the Appalachian State surveillance footage from April 21, 2016, Martin was seen talking to his cousin at the bus stop, but the two parted, walking in different directions. He was wearing khaki shorts; a black, short-sleeve Appalachian State windbreaker; a white sun visor; gray New Balance shoes; and was carrying a backpack.

Martin, who is white and 5-foot-10 with blue eyes, has two tattoos: a tattoo of three mountains on his left inner forearm, and a Bob Marley quote (“Don’t gain the world and lose your soul, wisdom is better than silver or gold”) over his right rib cage. When last seen, he had short brown hair and weighed about 145 pounds.

The case has been covered on true crime TV shows and podcasts, including a June 2018 episode of Investigation Discovery’s “Disappeared” television series, and a two-part episode on the “Vanished” podcast in April 2017.

John Roberts said via NCMEC: “There’s a light on in the window every evening, and that’s on for him to come home. Martin is very well loved by his family and is tremendously missed. We would give anything to have him home.”

Abbie Roberts wrote on the Help Find Martin Roberts Facebook page: “Today is a very sad day, as it marks 5 years since Martin disappeared. Even as I write this, I can’t wrap my mind around that fact. It simply doesn’t seem possible. While we still have no idea where he may be, we continue to believe that every day brings us one day closer to Martin coming home. We’d also like to thank each and every one of you for all the support, kind words and especially the prayers for Martin and for the whole family. We are humbled and forever grateful!”

Appalachian State student James Martin Roberts disappeared from the Boone, NC, campus on April 21, 2016. The Boone Police Department is still investigating the case. Family of James Martin Roberts/National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

The Boone Police Department is still investigating the case.

If you have information what might have happened to James Martin Roberts, contact them at at 828-268-6900 or High Country Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125.

You can also contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or submit a Crime Stoppers Tip at tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251.