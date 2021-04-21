Where is the COVID-19 vaccine available in NC? Our tool will help you find out.

A new tool from McClatchy, The News & Observer’s parent company can help you find a COVID-19 vaccine and track the state’s progress toward reaching the new target of two-thirds of adults receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The tool — available here, and at the top of our homepage — allows users to search by ZIP code and see which nearby locations have appointments available. It also shows which kind of vaccine is available, something that is particularly useful for younger people because only the Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for use among 16- and 17-year-old people. The tool also provides links to help schedule appointments.

Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper and N.C. Department of Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen set a goal for North Carolina of two-thirds of adults receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Once the state hits that goal, Cohen and Cooper said, all mask mandates may be lifted, both indoors and outdoors.

“We are headed in the right direction. Vaccines are our way out of this pandemic, we’re making incredible progress,” Cohen said Wednesday. “I think that’s why we’re able to say as of June 1 we can lift a lot of those mandatory requirements.”

As of Wednesday, about 37% of North Carolinians had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 28% are fully vaccinated, according to data from the state health department. Among adults, about 47% have received one dose and 35.8% are fully vaccinated.

The new tool shows what percentage of North Carolinians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.