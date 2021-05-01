21-year-old killed in ATV crash at Busco Beach

A 21-year-old driving an ATV at Busco Beach died in a crash Friday night. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 21-year-old driving an ATV at Busco Beach died in a crash Friday night, according to the 911 dispatch center for Wayne County.

The crash occurred just before 8 p.m., the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office told ABC11 News, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

The office said it could not provide information about the crash when reached by The N&O Saturday morning, stating those who had responded to the crash were no longer on shift.

The driver was on an uneven trail when the vehicle reared backwards, causing them to hit their head, officials told ABC11.

A spokeswoman for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said the State Highway Patrol had responded to the crash and was investigating.

She said she was unable to provide further details about the crash or the victim.

Busco Beach, a privately owned recreational facility in Goldsboro that features an ATV park and man-made beach, has been the site of multiple fatal crashes and drownings over the years.