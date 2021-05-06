Big weather news at ABC11: A replacement for Chris Hohmann, who retires this month

ABC11 has announced the replacement for chief meteorologist Chris Hohmann, and he’ll be a familiar face to longtime viewers.

Don Schwenneker, also know to viewers as “Big Weather,” will be the station’s new chief meteorologist. He takes over for Hohmann, who will retire at the end of this month.

The 6-foot-5 weatherman came to WTVD from Chicago’s WBBM-TV in 2011, and currently delivers the morning and noon weather reports. In his new role, he’ll deliver weather reports during the 4, 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on ABC11, and during the 10 p.m. newscast that airs on CW22.

Before his time in Chicago, Schwenneker worked at stations in Pittsburgh and Altoona, Pennsylvania, and Roswell, New Mexico.

Schwenneker’s new position is effective Monday, May 31.

ABC11 will also add a new member to its weather team in June.

Meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy, previously the morning meteorologist at WDSU-TV in New Orleans, will start at WTVD on June 14, reporting the morning and midday weather forecasts.

In a press release from ABC11, Schwenneker said he is excited to lead “such a diverse team of meteorologists, all with a wide range of weather experiences.

“Having viewers give me their trust when it comes to their local forecast is such an honor, and one I don’t take lightly,” he added.

According to his bio on the WTVD website, Schwenneker holds the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal from the American Meteorological Society as well as a Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.

Hohmann announced April 29 that he will retire this month, and that his last day will be May 28. ABC11 plans to celebrate Hohmann and his career throughout the month of May, culminating with a special send-off on May 28.

Anchor Tisha Powell also announced that she is retiring from the news business, and that her last day will be June 30.