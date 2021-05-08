One killed, another injured in crash near Knightdale, Highway Patrol says

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it responded to a crash Friday night on South Smithfield Road that left one person dead and another injured. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A crash near Knightdale Friday night has left one person dead and another injured.

A spokesman for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. on South Smithfield Road near Knightdale.

He said he was unable to say whether both vehicles were present when troopers arrived, or whether charges would be filed, as he had not been on shift during the crash Friday.

The spokesman said two people were taken to a hospital, where one died.

He was unable to provide any further details about those involved in the crash.