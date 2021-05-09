Brother of NFL player found dead at power substation in Wake County, deputies say

A man who possibly died by electrocution was discovered by Wake County deputies Sunday. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tyrell Antar Cohen, the brother of Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, has been found dead in Wake County, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Cohen apparently died by electrocution while climbing power equipment an an electrical substation, sheriff’s office spokesperson Eric Curry said. On Sunday evening, Raleigh police sent a news release saying they had confirmed the man who died was Cohen, 25, who had been reported missing.

Curry previously described the following sequence of events:

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, a man fled the scene of a car accident near Interstate 540 and Six Forks Road, Curry said. Raleigh Police Department officers tried to locate him but could not find him, so they called off the search.

Later, on Saturday night, a family member of the man filed a missing-person report with Raleigh police, Curry said. Police officers resumed their search for him Sunday morning after the report was filed, Curry said.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Curry said the sheriff’s office responded to a call from a Duke Energy substation near Lead Mine and Six Forks roads, where an employee discovered a man’s body. The substation is within the sheriff’s office’s jurisdiction.

Wake County deputies and Raleigh police were investigating whether the body discovered at the substation is the same man who fled from the police after the car accident, Curry said.

Deputies do not suspect foul play, both news releases say.