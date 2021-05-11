Andrew Brown’s family watches additional body camera footage of his death

Rev. William Barber II, left, and North Carolina NAACP President Rev. T. Anthony Spearman speak during a press conference outside the Pasqoutank County Public Safety building in Elizabeth City Tuesday, May 11, 2021 as family of Andrew Brown Jr. viewed 16 minutes of body camera video from the police shooting death of Brown in April. tlong@newsobserver.com

Andrew Brown Jr.’s family arrived at the Pasquotank County sheriff’s office Tuesday to view a longer but still heavily redacted video of his death.

Brown was shot outside his Elizabeth City home last month by Pasquotank County deputies. Until Tuesday, family members had only seen about 20 seconds of body camera footage.

The Rev. William Barber II, speaking outside the sheriff’s office on Tuesday, said the family will only view roughly 16 to 20 minutes of footage.

“This is cruel and unusual punishment,” Barber said. “What are they hiding? What do they have to hide? To kill a young man, driving away, with a back shot and then to hide the tape.”

The Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the NC NAACP, called Pasquotank deputies “lawless enforcement” and said 16 minutes are “another snippet.”

Brown, 42, died of a gunshot wound to the head on April 21 as deputies arrived at his home to serve search and arrest warrants based on a yearlong drug investigation.

Neighbors reported seeing deputies open fire on Brown’s car as he fled, shooting out the back window, and a family commissioned autopsy found a “kill shot” to the back of his head, according to attorney Ben Crump.

The family has since sought access to all deputies’ body-cam footage and dashboard camera video.

A Superior Court judge denied media requests for the release, and the sheriff’s office also sought permission to show video publicly. State law permits this only with a judge’s ruling, which the county commissioners have sought to change.

Some bipartisan support for wider access rules is also rising in the General Assembly.