Durham bus strikes, kills pedestrian at downtown station

Durham police are investigating after a bus jumped a curb and killed a woman downtown Thursday.

Lawanda Gail Rigsbee, 56, was standing on the sidewalk at the Durham Station on West Pettigrew Street just before 12:30 p.m. when police say a GoDurham bus struck her as it pulled into Gate A.

Rigsbee was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to a press release from the Durham Police Department.

The driver was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police have not identified the driver or a potential cause for the accident.

GoDurham spokesperson Scott Thomas referred questions to the Durham Police Department Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.