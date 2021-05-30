Popular NC barbecue spot destroyed in fire. Here’s how you can help them out.

The Pik N Pig in Carthage, N.C., was heavily damaged on May 30, 2021 in an early-morning fire.

A popular Moore County barbecue spot was destroyed in an early morning Sunday fire.

The Carthage Fire Department responded around 3:45 a.m. to a two-alarm fire at the Pik N Pig on 194 Gilliam McConnell Road. Fire officials said they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building and called in other fire departments for help.

The blaze was put out, but the restaurant was heavily damaged. Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the fire, The (Southern Pines) Pilot reported.

The restaurant’s owners, Ashley Sheppard and his mother, Janie, posted Sunday on Facebook that “our hearts are broken.”

“Unfortunately, we have experienced an extreme tragedy here at the Pik N Pig,” the Sheppards wrote on Facebook. “There has been a massive fire. Nobody was hurt.

“There is extensive damage to our beautiful place. We will be closed until further notice.”

The Pinehurst Barbecue Festival has created a GoFundMe page, https://bit.ly/3wJrQEC, to raise money to help the Sheppard family. More than $8,000 had been raised as of mid-Sunday afternoon.

Ashley Sheppard is one of the five pitmasters involved in the Pinehurst Barbecue Festival. The festival organizes called Pik N Pig “one of Moore County’s signature restaurants.”

“The Sheppards have deep roots in the local community, and it is our goal to help them following this incredible tragedy,” according to the GoFundMe page.