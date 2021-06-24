‘Doing something bold.’ Before the Greensboro Four, there was Durham’s Royal Seven.

Mary (Clyburn) Hooks, left, and Virginia Williams, two civil rights activists who took part in the 1957 Royal Ice Cream sit-in, speak during a commemoration of the protest at the Museum of Durham History, Wednesday evening, June, 23, 2021. One of the original Royal Ice Cream signs is now on permanent display at the museum. tlong@newsobserver.com

In the summer of 1957, seven young Black women and men stepped through the swinging doors of a segregated ice cream parlor in Durham and changed North Carolina history.

North Carolina’s place in the civil rights movement is largely synonymous with the Greensboro sit-in at a Woolworth’s counter in 1960. But three years prior, a group known as “The Royal Seven” challenged segregation at Durham’s Royal Ice Cream store at the corner of Dowd and Roxboro streets.

The sit-in on June 23, 1957, led to a court case, even heard in the N.C. Supreme Court, testing the legality of segregated spaces.

Wednesday, on the 64th anniversary of the sit-in, the Museum of Durham History commemorated the legacy of the demonstration and its participants with a dedication. One of Royal Ice Cream’s storefront signs will be on permanent display in the museum, a symbol of one of the city’s pivotal moments in history.

After the Royal Seven — Rev. Douglas E. Moore, Virginia Williams, Vivian E. Jones, Mary Clyburn Hooks, Claude E. Glenn, Jesse Willard Gray and Melvin Haywood — entered the ice cream shop, they refused to move from where they sat in booths in the white section. Police arrested them and charged them with trespassing.

Williams and Hooks, both 84, are the two sit-in participants who are still alive, and they were honored at Wednesday’s dedication. They shared memories from that moment decades ago.

Walking through those doors, Williams said she wasn’t afraid.

“I was just determined to, I think, do what my father had wanted to do but knew he couldn’t do it,” she said.

Mary (Clyburn) Hooks, left, and Virginia Williams, two civil rights activists who took part in the 1957 Royal Ice Cream sit-in, speak during a commemoration of the protest at the Museum of Durham History, Wednesday evening, June, 23, 2021. One of the original Royal Ice Cream signs is now on permanent display at the museum. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

‘Help correct history’

After they were refused service, the Royal Ice Cream Parlor’s manager called the police, who took the group to the magistrate’s office. At the office, one police officer told Williams, who was 20 at the time, that if she were his daughter, he would have taken her across his lap and spanked her.

“And I just said, ‘If I were your daughter, I wouldn’t be down here for this,’” Williams said. “‘I’d have been over there eating ice cream.’”

Williams said she believes one reason why the Royal Seven sit-in didn’t receive as much attention as the Greensboro event in 1960 is because it occurred in June, when students were out of school.

The group was represented in court by Black attorneys William A. Marsh and Floyd McKissick, whose sons were both present at the dedication.

McKissick’s son, former N.C. Sen. Floyd McKissick Jr., said he appreciates the opportunity to recognize the sit-in and to “help correct history.”

“We need to get our history straight, we need our facts straight and give recognition and credit where it’s due,” he said. “Because the Royal Ice Cream Seven, when they went out there, they were doing something bold, they were doing something courageous. They were doing something that hadn’t been done in the state of North Carolina and in the city of Durham.”

Alice Sharpe, who sits on the museum’s board of directors, donated the Royal Ice Cream sign — one of only two left — in honor of her parents. The other sign, which originally hung in front of the ice cream parlor, is now in Provident1898, a “Black-centric” co-working space in the historic N.C. Mutual Life building.

Patrick Mucklow, the museum’s executive director, said the donated sign once was over the loading dock at Royal Ice Cream Parlor, and was lost in a private collection for a few decades.

Sharpe, a Durham native, said she remembered as a child people on her street hunkering down because the Ku Klux Klan rode through town.

The Royal Ice Cream Parlor sit-in underscores just how laden Durham is with Civil Rights history, she said.

“I do hope that more people will see that there are many opportunities, where not a whole lot of money is necessary to preserve history for so long, and to share it with other people,” she said. “And maybe we’ll understand each other a little bit better.”

Amari Lee, one of Hooks’ granddaughters, said her family came from Maryland to attend the dedication.

She calls her grandmother her “superhero,” and said she often heard the story about the sit-in. Lee said she’s glad others have the opportunity to learn more about the sit-in and the contributions her grandmother made towards advancing equality and equity.

“I want her to know, and I want my little sisters and young people to know that she did it first,” Lee said. “And even when you don’t get recognized, it’s important — what you do is important and you should still do it.”

The Museum of Durham History is at 500 W. Main St., Durham. For details, go to museumofdurhamhistory.org.