Apex picks Ferguson, Mo., chief to lead police department after ‘racial bias’ report

The chief of the Ferguson Police Department in Missouri, has been named Apex’s next police chief, months after a report revealed racial bias is “deeply entrenched” in the department’s culture.

Jason Armstrong, who was raised in Fayetteville and graduated from N.C. Central University, will start on Aug. 2. He will replace former Police Chief John Letteney, who left the department in January to head the Thomasville Police Department in Georgia.

“I never imagined my career journey would land me back in N.C.,” Armstrong said in a news release Tuesday. “The great things on the horizon for Apex and the benefits of having our family close by made this the right opportunity at the right time.”

Apex Town Manager Katy Crosby said in the release that community engagement efforts during the search found a desire for “a candidate who could build trust, provide equitable treatment of all residents to ensure they feel safe in their town, and foster a positive internal culture.”

“Not only was Mr. Armstrong consistently the top candidate throughout the entire assessment process, he also has a proven track record of addressing the topics that emerged from the community’s feedback,” she said.

His annual salary will start at $165,000.

‘Racial bias and blind spots’

The consultant’s report in Apex was conducted by Diversity and HR Solutions at the request of the Apex Town Council.

Though it was completed in October, the report came into the spotlight in February after activists quoted from it at a council meeting and the town shared it on social media after, The News & Observer reported.

“The good news is that the Black and Hispanic populations are low among the citizenry,” the consultant’s report stated. “Racial bias and blind spots appear to be deeply entrenched into the culture. ... A culture exist (sic) and is being supported where officers were comfortable making comments that were blatantly racist and out of touch for serving a multiracial community.”

Interviews with Apex police employees featured “themes and statements” that decried the Black Lives Matter movement, blamed George Floyd for his death at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officers and denied the existence of police brutality, according to the report.

“The town of Apex chose a path that not all are willing to take,” Apex Mayor Jacques Gilbert said on Facebook at the time. “We believed it was important to find the areas that challenge us in order to create a sense of belonging for all in Apex.”

Ferguson Department

When Armstrong began his stint as chief in Ferguson, the city was only five years out from the death of Michael Brown, an 18-year-old Black man who the city’s police fatally shot. Brown’s death sparked local and national protests.

The City of Ferguson and U.S. Department of Justice entered into a consent decree in 2016, and in the time since, the federal agency has worked with the city’s police department to reform its policies, training and practices.

During Armstrong’s time as chief of the city’s police, he spoke of the need to restore public trust in the department, and told CBS News this year that a “higher level of accountability” could help.

In late May 2020, amid nationwide protests after the killing of George Floyd, Armstrong was seen marching among protesters in Ferguson, KMOV4 reported at the time.

Armstrong chosen from 45 candidates

Armstrong was chosen after an extensive hiring process led by the consulting firm Developmental Associates. The same firm is leading the search for a new police chief in Durham as former chief CJ Davis is now leading the Memphis Police Department.

Consultants in Apex began the process to find a new chief by gathering input from town employees, community groups, business stakeholders, faith-based groups, neighborhood association leadership, and others, according to the news release.

The town received 45 applicants from 18 states, which were narrowed down to 13 candidates. Those candidates were narrowed to five after phone interviews. From those five, Armstrong was selected.

Armstrong graduated from NCCU with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He spent 17 years serving the Forest Park Police Department in Georgia, before becoming chief of the Ferguson department in 2019.

He said in the release he is excited and humbled to be joining Apex police.

“The law enforcement profession is in a state of change and the time is now for communities to come together and collaborate with law enforcement to identify a pathway forward that represents the values of a safe and diverse community,” he said. “I strongly believe that genuine communication is the foundation to a healthy environment where everyone is valued for their unique contribution to the community.”