Driver dead after failing turn, crashing into tree in Wake County
A driver has died after crashing into a tree, Fuquay-Varina police said early Sunday morning.
The crash occurred on Angier Road near Atlantis Street in Fuquay-Varina, according to a news release from police.
Police said an initial investigation had found that a 2018 Jeep Wrangler crashed after its driver failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road into a tree. The car then caught on fire.
The driver was the only person in the Jeep and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Fuquay-Varina police are not releasing the name of the driver until the family has been notified.
This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.
