Driver dead after failing turn, crashing into tree in Wake County

Police say a driver died after crashing into a tree early Sunday morning in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A driver has died after crashing into a tree, Fuquay-Varina police said early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on Angier Road near Atlantis Street in Fuquay-Varina, according to a news release from police.

Police said an initial investigation had found that a 2018 Jeep Wrangler crashed after its driver failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road into a tree. The car then caught on fire.

The driver was the only person in the Jeep and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Fuquay-Varina police are not releasing the name of the driver until the family has been notified.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.