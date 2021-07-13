Two dead, one displaced after Southeast Raleigh house fire

Two people were killed and one was displaced in a house fire in Southeast Raleigh early Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred just before 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of Seabrook Road, according to a Raleigh Fire Department news release.

Approximately 35 firefighters arrived at the house, and the fire was under control before 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters pulled one person from the fire and took them to the hospital, but they died from their injuries, Captain Jim Pearce said.

Another person was found in the building, but could not be rescued, he added.

Both victims were residents of the house, Pearce said.

He said he was unable to provide any further details about the victims.

The house was marked uninhabitable in the fire department report, with 75% of the building damaged.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, Pearce said.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.