Johnston County to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children Wednesday

Johnston County is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children age 12 and older on Wednesday at Smithfield-Selma High School.

The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the high school’s cafeteria.

Only the Pfizer vaccine will be offered as it’s the only vaccine approved for emergency use in children.

No adults will be offered vaccines Wednesday as the clinic is only for children.

Children must be with an adult 18 or older to receive the vaccine.

Children should eat one to two hours before vaccination.

Both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered. Johnston County encouraged those seeking second doses to bring their vaccination card from their first dose.

Walk-ins will be accepted, but the county encourages those seeking vaccination to make an appointment at bit.ly/3ASWqhX.

The address for Smithfield-Selma High School is 700 M. Durwood Stephenson Parkway, Smithfield, North Carolina, 27577.