ABC11 names new evening news anchor to replace Tisha Powell

Lauren Johnson is ABC11’s new evening anchor. Courtesy of Lauren Johnson

ABC11 has named Lauren Johnson as its new evening co-anchor, bringing a veteran journalist in the Philadelphia market to replace the retiring Tisha Powell.

Johnson comes to Raleigh from Fox 29 News, where she launched a weekend edition of “Good Day Philadelphia.” In her time at the station, she covered the Democratic National Convention, a fatal Amtrak derailment, the pope’s visit and both Bill Cosby trials.

She joins co-anchor Steve Daniels on the Eyewitness News team at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., along with the 10 p.m. newscast on CW22.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Lauren to ABC11,” said Raleigh-Durham President and General Manager Rob Elmore in a news release. “Our team had an instant connection with Lauren the minute we met her, and we know our viewers will feel the same as she joins the evening news to inform and serve our growing audience across central North Carolina.”

A graduate of Furman University in South Carolina, Johnson worked as an intern with Diane Sawyer on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

She followed that as feature reporter at Central Florida News 13 in Orlando, Florida, then as a health reporter at WHBQ-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, where she won a Tennessee Hospital Association Award and was nominated for several Emmys.

Returning to Orlando to launch the weekend edition of “Good Day Orlando,” she covered George Zimmerman’s trial for the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin.

“Lauren is a talented, compassionate and seasoned journalist who is a truth-seeker for all people,” said WTVD news director Bervette Carree. “Her ability to authentically connect with people is a unique and appreciated trait in our industry.”

Powell announced her retirement in April and left ABC11 at the end of June to spend more time with family.

Johnson joins the station at the end of July.