The Raleigh sunflowers are about to reach their peak. Here’s your guide to enjoy them

Just in time for summer’s peak, the sunflowers at Dix Park and the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh are about to reach their peak, too.

The sunflower fields at both parks are open after access was limited last summer because of the pandemic. As the sunflowers begin to reach full bloom, visitors to both parks can enjoy access to more than 8 acres of bright yellow fields where you can go for a walk, picnic, swing, take selfies or bird watch.

The News & Observer talked to representatives from both parks and compiled a list of what you need to know for the best sunflower experience.

Where can I view the sunflowers?

At the Museum of Art, sunflowers have been planted in two fields: one near the Blue Loop and and Meadow trails, and another near the Ellipse. The field near the Ellipse is wheelchair accessible.

The Dix Park Sunflower Field is located off Hunt Drive.

Maps of both parks are available at the websites of NCMA (ncartmuseum.org/visit/museum-park/) and Dix Park (dixpark.org/sunflowers).

Where can I park?

At NCMA, visitors can park in any of the lots available after entering the museum drive.

On weekends and weeknights at Dix Park, visitors can park on any paved lot. On weekdays, visitors can park in the gravel lot near Hunt Drive and the former soccer fields, or in the parking lot off Umstead Drive near Dix Park’s Magnolia Room.

Do I have to pay?

No. Access to the sunflowers is free.

How long will the sunflowers stay in bloom?

The sunflowers at Dix Park will finish blooming this week and stay in bloom for another one to two weeks. Lauren Danforth, the communications director for Dix Park, said, “This coming weekend will be the best that we’ve got.”

Visitors have longer to view the sunflowers at the NCMA — the flowers are two to three weeks away from being in full bloom and will stay in bloom into September.

What is the best time of day to go?

The fields at NCMA and Dix Park are open from dawn until dusk. The fields are generally the most crowded during the afternoon on weekends. The quietest time to go is the early morning and during the week. Rachel Woods, the curator of horticulture and sustainability at NCMA, also said the early morning is the best time to view the birds, bees and butterflies that the flowers attract.

What programming is available?





The NCMA is offering a workshop to teach nature photography in the sunflower field on July 27. The NCMA also offers bird tours and general tours of the park.

Dix Park is holding a photography contest for a prize of Dix Park Conservancy merchandise. The winner will be selected by online voting. You can submit your photos at www.dixparkconservancy.org/sunflowers.

What else should I know?

The sunflowers at NCMA feature artwork and sculptures as a background to viewing, while visitors can view the Raleigh skyline above the sunflowers at Dix Park.

Danforth said there are places to picnic and swing near the new Magnolia Room at Dix Park.

Woods said the NCMA has been treating fire ants this season, so it’s important for visitors to be mindful and stay on marked trails.

NCMA and Dix Park are connected by the Rocky Branch and Reedy Creek greenway trails, so visitors can walk or bike between locations. Both parks feature Citrix Cycle bike rental stations.