NC Gov. Cooper expected to address masking in schools. How to watch today’s briefing

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper during a press briefing on Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Raleigh. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to address masking in public schools during a press conference today, at which he’ll also update the state’s vaccination progress and discuss the latest COVID-19 case trends.

Cooper will appear with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

North Carolina is among only 10 states that still mandate face masks in schools, with two other states only requiring masking for unvaccinated students, according to Forbes.

At a Wake County School Board meeting on Tuesday, parents clashed over requiring masks in classrooms, with a majority arguing against them as the school year nears and COVID-19 cases rise.

The state’s positive COVID-19 tests and hospitalizations have reached new highs for the summer, with more than 3,000 new cases and a dozen deaths reported between Friday and Monday.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 2 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

In the Triangle area, news stations ABC11, CBS 17 and WRAL will televise the press conference, but typically switch to streaming or to a digital channel for the Q&A portion. Spectrum News usually airs the entire press conference. Those outlets, along with PBS NC, will also stream the briefing on their websites and news apps.

The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.